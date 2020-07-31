Fall Extracurricular Activities Can Go On As Scheduled, Governor Says

The governor announced 752 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, as well as an additional 11 deaths. There are now more than 6,200 active community cases and 11 counties reported at least 20 new cases. There were 81 new cases in Sebastian County, 51 in Benton County and 41 in Washington County. There were more than 7,200 tests administered bringing the month's total to more than 188,000 tests. Governor Asa Hutchinson said he's pleased with increased testing, but he isn't pleased with the overall positivity rate. Much of today's briefing was devoted to the fall slate of extracurricular activities at schools, including football, volleyball and cheerleading. Practice can begin Monday and Hutchinson asked the Arkansas Activities Association to submit a plan to the Department of Health on what the association will do for the 2020 season, as far as practices and games. As of now, the state plans to start sports season as scheduled because there's plenty to learn between now and then. To watch the full briefing, click here.