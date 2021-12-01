The Festival of Lights

Hanukkah is not Jewish Christmas. It is instead a festival of light remembering a time where Jews in the second century BC overcame an oppressive regime. So, the holiday is about religious freedom, but it also calls us to see the powerful symbolism light plays in our lives.

Both Jews and Christians, as well as other faith traditions, use light as a metaphor for God's presence in our lives. Our job is to purify our hearts so that God's light can shine in. The task of doing this requires more than our own willpower. It is something we do together in community.

So, I invite you to join me this Saturday at 6:00 PM at Crosstown Concourse, as Temple Israel host a community wide Hanukkah concert and celebration that will be broadcast nationally. With the Omicron variant looming, we all need a way to embrace god's abundant, loving kindness in the midst of uncertainty. I hope to see you Saturday. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

