Flags flown at half staff for Arkansas deputy killed in rollover crash

Flags in Arkansas are being flown at half-staff after an Independence County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning.

Governor Asa Hutchison gave the order and sent condolences to the family of Frank Ramírez. Arkansas State Police said Ramirez was traveling on a wet state Highway 14 in a 2018 Dodge Charger when he lost control on a curve.



The vehicle left the road, striking a culvert on the driver's side and then became airborne, finally landing on its top. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independence County Sheriffs Department confirmed his passing in a Facebook post, requesting prayers for his family, the community, and the department - ending the post with "Rest Easy. We've got the watch from here."



Frank Ramírez was 29.

