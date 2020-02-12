Related Program: 
Folk, Funk, Rock and More Music For Your Valentine

There are an abundance of live music opportunities for Valentines Day and throughout the weekend.

Wed, Feb 12

Thu, Feb 13

Fri, Feb 14

Sat, Feb 15

Sun, Feb 16

Tue, Feb 18

Wed, Feb 19

  • Front Country at Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville) - $20, 7 p.m.
Talking Tunes
Music

Sycamore is a Band Thinking About the Future

By Feb 7, 2020
Courtesy / Sycamore

The band Sycamore, which includes Guy Ames, Bruce Allen, Jim Nicholson and Kirk Lanier, plays songs about the planet's future, but they love a good love song, too. They recently performed for us at the Carver Center for Public Radio and will be at Black Apple Crossing in Springdale on Friday, Feb. 14.

More From an International Gathering of Songwriters

By Jan 31, 2020

Several international songwriters were in Northwest Arkansas in early January for the 2020 House of Songs Songwriters Summit. They also stopped by our Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at the Carver Center for Public Radio. We previously heard performances from Kaia Kater, Peter Muhkerjee, Jane Ellen Bryant and Aaron Smith. This week, we hear from four more songwriters, including Peter More, Dean Owens, Leslie Stevens and House of Songs Artistic Director Graham Weber.