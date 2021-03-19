Former Egypt Police Chief Goza sentenced to jail in federal fraud case

A former police chief in Craighead County who was arrested for impersonating law enforcement was sentenced on Thursday after being charged in a separate case.

The Jonesboro Sun reports that federal prosecutors in March 2020 charged former Egypt police chief Gerald Goza with illegally drawing Social Security payments for the last 5 years, among other charges.

Goza was sentenced to 5 months in federal prison, a year of supervised release, and fined over $33-thousand dollars in fees.

Goza resigned from being the police chief in January 2020 after a state audit found he didn't have valid credentials to be an officer.

He was arrested later for patrolling without a license. Second Judicial District prosecutors have yet to file charges in that case.

