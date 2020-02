In the fall of 1974 Art Meripol, now a professional photgrapher, was a University of Arkansas journalism undergrad studying photography at the Fayetteville Farmers Market. The scene--with its abundant produce and vibrant array of people who sold and shopped there--proved the perfect backdrop for honing his craft.

Forgotten by Meripol for 40 years, the collection went viral when he rediscovered a stack of dusty boxes and posted the pictures to Facebook in 2015.