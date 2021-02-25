Free COVID-19 Vaccine Event to Be Held March 6 at First National Bank Arena

JONESBORO, AR – Northeast Arkansas residents who are in the ADH approved vaccination categories - including the new group of anyone age 65 or older - and are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will have the opportunity to do so on Saturday, March 6.

The City of Jonesboro, the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, Arkansas State University, NEA Baptist Health System, NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State, St. Bernards Healthcare and UAMS, in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health, are collaborating to host and staff a mass vaccination event for the region that will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 6 at First National Bank Arena, located at 217 Olympic Drive on the A-State campus.

The event is designated for Northeast Arkansas residents who are:

- Of age 65 and older

- Health care workers

- First responders, including firefighters, police and EMS

- Educators, including those employed by K-12, child care and higher education institutions

Interested participants can register by clicking https://bit.ly/3uo9hW9 or by calling 870-680-8880 to schedule an appointment. Those who receive a vaccine on March 6 will be required to return to First National Bank Arena on April 3 to receive their second dose.

“Vaccination is vital to our ability to end this pandemic and get back to our normal routines, and we are very proud of the leaders in our community who have stepped up to make this event happen,” Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said in a joint statement Thursday. “This is a collaborative effort to serve the entire region of Northeast Arkansas, and we’re grateful for the efforts of so many who are volunteering to provide this service to our community.”

The vaccines will be administered by staff members from NEA Baptist, St. Bernards and UAMS as well as NYITCOM medical students and A-State nursing and health professions students. The event will be staffed by numerous community volunteers, and Arkansas State University is providing First National Bank Arena at no charge.

“We recognize the importance of helping thousands of people in our community receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which aligns with our strategic plan’s community engagement pillar,” said A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse. “We are honored to host the event.”

For more information, contact Casey Pearce of NYITCOM at A-State at 870-882-9954.

