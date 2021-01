With support from The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, the third episode of “The Movement That Never Was: A People’s Guide to Anti-Racism in the South and Arkansas” covers the politics history of Arkansas, the creation of the current electorate of the South and its racist roots, and how through the state's leadership, the Natural State managed to not follow in the footsteps of Nixon's Southern Strategy to the extent other Southern states had. This is episode three of five.