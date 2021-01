Tomorrow evening, Gen. Wesley K. Clark (ret.) will speak, virtually, as a guest of the University of Arkansas Honors College. He is a businessman, educator, writer and commentator, as well as the former Supreme Allied Commander Europe and the founder of Renew America Together. Earlier this month, he talked to us about what's next for the country as it transitions from one presidential administration to another. He is scheduled to speak at 5:15 p.m., via Zoom, tomorrow evening.