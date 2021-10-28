Related Program: 
Get Hip to a Hopping Weekend of Music

Cooler weather means outdoor music is coming to an end for the season, but there are still plenty of indoor opportunities to get moving to the music.

Thu, Oct 28

Fri, Oct 29

Sat, Oct 30

Sun, Oct 31

Wed, Nov 3

  • Green Acres at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.

Thu, Nov 4

  • Steve Wariner at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 7:30 p.m.
  • Boy Named Bano at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 8:30 p.m.
