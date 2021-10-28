Get Hip to a Hopping Weekend of Music

Cooler weather means outdoor music is coming to an end for the season, but there are still plenty of indoor opportunities to get moving to the music.
Thu, Oct 28
- Jelly Roll at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $37.50, 7:30 p.m.
- Kolby Cooper, Joint Custody at The Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Jukebox Confession at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- The Juice, DJ Shortfuze at Record (Bentonville) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
Fri, Oct 29
- Ultra Suede at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Ghastly at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $30.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Baang, Bootleg Royale, Mildenhall at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- DJ Aphrosia at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- One Penny Shy at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Tater, Mater and Squarsh at Moonbroch (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Crazy Neighbor at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Alyssa Galvan at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Wyly Bigger at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- The Crumbs at The Majestic (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 7 p.m.
Sat, Oct 30
- Dial-Up at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7:30 p.m.
- The Mixtapes, Lou Dog at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Dalton Richmond at The Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Deep Sequence at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 5 p.m.
- Rachel B and Table for Three at JJ's Dickson (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Watusi, Abby Howard, Icky Sazatino, The Ghoul Goes West, Trash Hog, Bad Candy, DJ Ryan Storey at Tree House (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at JJ's (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Will Gunselman at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.
- Snapback at JJ'S (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- The Juice at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Into the Gray at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Alyssa Galvan at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Tommy Vext and Struggle Jennings at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $27.50, 7 p.m.
Sun, Oct 31
- Forgotten Space at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Lucas Parker Band ft. Jessica Paige at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- Dale and Billy at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
- Jessica Gray at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 3:30 p.m.
Wed, Nov 3
- Green Acres at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
Thu, Nov 4
- Steve Wariner at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Boy Named Bano at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 8:30 p.m.