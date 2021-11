A $700,000 grant from the National Institute of Health, in addition to $200,000 from Arkansas Children's Research Institute will go to doing the work of genomic sequencing of COVID-19 and its variants in Arkansas. Dr. Josh Kennedy, an associate professor in the UAMS College of Medicine Department of Pediatrics, Division of Allergy and Immunology, is one of the leaders of this project. Kennedy talks about the importance of this work, vaccines, and much more.