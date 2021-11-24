Giving Thanks

In an attempt to resolve the confusion, President John F. Kennedy on November 5th, 1963, struck a compromise with Proclamation 3560, which states, "Over three centuries ago, our forebearers in Virginia and in Massachusetts, far from home and a lonely wilderness, set aside a time of Thanksgiving. On the appointed day, they gave reverent thanks for their safety, for the health of their children, the fertility of their fields, the love which bound them together, and for the faith which united them with God." In a time when conflict separates us at every turn, I hope tomorrow at your Thanksgiving dinner, you and your family can remember President Kennedy's belief that there is far more that unites us than divides us, and that there is an abundance for which we have reason to be thankful. I know that is the message that we at Church Health wish to share with you. This is Dr. Scott Morris. Happy Thanksgiving.



