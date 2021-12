Giving Tree 2021 directs donations to the Magdalene Serenity House and the Peace at Home Family Shelter both of which help women and children in need.

This segment on the 2021 Giving Tree showcases this year's non-profits the Magdalene Serenity House and the Peace at Home Family Shelter. Listeners learn how these non-profits serve our communities and how donations can be made. More information on how to participate in the Giving Tree can be found at https://www.kuaf.com/giving-tree-2021-benefitting-peace-home-shelter-and-magdalene-serenity-house#stream/0