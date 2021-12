Executive Director of Magdalene Serenity House April Bachrodt discusses how the non-profit helps women reintegrate into society following incarceration and provides support in their battle against addiction.

This year's Giving Tree benefits the Magdalene Serenity House which provides women with the resources they need to get back on their feet. Pete Hartman speaks with April Bachdrodt who highlights the need for donations of everyday household necessities which can be given through Amazon wishlists. More information regarding donations can be found at https://www.kuaf.com/giving-tree-2021-benefitting-peace-home-shelter-and-magdalene-serenity-house#stream/0