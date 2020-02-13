"God of Carnage" To Be Performed by A-State Theatre Department

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. Arkansas State University’s Department of Theatre presents their production “God of Carnage” starting next weekend. Telling us more about this production is Instructor of Theatre Brandon Sterret. He is the director of the performance. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.

Performances for God of Carnage will be at Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center. They will be February 21st and 22nd at 7:30, February 23rd at two and February 28th and February 29th at 7:30. This has been A-State Connections on KASU.

