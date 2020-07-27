Related Program: 
Governor Announces $10 Million Investment in Wifi Access Points for Students

By 4 hours ago

Governor Asa Hutchinson started today's briefing by announcing 824 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hour monitoring period. There were nine more hospitalizations and seven more deaths related to the virus bringing those totals to 489 and 408, respectively. Nearly 6,000 tests were completed in the last monitoring period bringing the total for the month so far to about 164,000. There are 6,674 total active cases, of which 6,299 are in the community. Governor Hutchinson also announced $10 million from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund will be used to provide wifi access points for students across Arkansas. The funding will provide approximately 20,000 devices with up to 24 months of high-speed unlimited data. Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key said a survey has been sent to school district to assess their readiness to reopen. He also announced about $1 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund will be used to purchase a stockpile of personal protective equipment to help schools that run out of PPE or have a supply chain issue. The governor also said the Health Department has ordered 200 machines that come with testing kits and supplies in an effort to expand the state's testing capacity. Meanwhile, the Arkansas Legislative Council will meet tomorrow to consider approving funding for resources to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state's Latinx and Marshallese communities. Lastly, Hutchinson offered his thoughts on the Peacemaker Festival in Fort Smith, which was held this weekend and was cited by Arkansas Beverage Control for not following Health Department guidelines like masking and social distancing. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Coronavirus
COVID-19

Legislators Urged to Approve COVID-19 Response Funding for Latinx, Marshallese Communities

By 9 hours ago

The governor, lawmakers and community leaders are urging the Arkansas Legislative Council to meet and approve nearly $7 million in funding for a COVID-19 response plan specifically targeting the state's Latinx and Marshallese communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the outbreak. The plan includes testing, contact tracing and enhanced case management.

State Reports 990 New COVID-19 Cases and Jump in Hospitalizations

By Jul 24, 2020

At Friday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 990 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths and the largest single-day jump in hospitalizations with 17. Seven counties reported at least 37 new cases, including Newton County, a sparsely populated, rural area, which had 55 new cases. Hutchinson said Newtown County's population trends older, so the state is investigating whether the infection is spreading in a long-term care facility.

Arkansas Records Another Largest Single-Day Increase of Community COVID-19 Cases

By Jul 23, 2020

On Thursday, Arkansas added 1,013 new cases of COVID-19 to its cumulative total. At yesterday's briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson suggested today's case numbers would be higher due to a data entry issue at the Arkansas Department of Health. Of the new cases, 1,008 were in the community making for the largest single-day increase of those types of cases. Pulaski County reported 113 new cases, Washington County had 76, Benton County had 73 and Sebastian County had 65. Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said the state's positivity rate is eight percent.

Fayetteville Lawmaker Concerned About Low Testing in Washington County

By Jul 23, 2020
Z. Sitek / KUAF

Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-District 86, represents west Fayetteville and for the past two months she's been concerned about the 25 to 29 percent positivity rate of COVID-19 testing in Washington County when the CDC recommends that figure should be below 10 percent. In this case, a high positivity rate means there aren't enough people being tested. Clowney discusses why that might be and ways to increase testing in the county.

Governor Delivers Coronavirus Briefing From Washington Regional Medical Center

By Jul 22, 2020
Z. Sitek / KUAF

At today's coronavirus response briefing, which Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered from Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, he announced the state reported 591 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour monitoring period, but also received fewer than 4,000 tests results. There were six additional deaths, but 14 fewer hospitalizations. Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas's acting health secretary, said the overall positivity rate in Washington County since testing began is 22 percent.