Governor Announces All of 1-B Now Open to Vaccine

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced today that the Arkansas Department of Health is opening vaccinations to all remaining categories in Phase 1-B.

“Thanks to doctors, nurses, and pharmacies around the state, our vaccination program is running strong,” Governor Hutchinson said. “We are seeing an encouraging drop in the number of new cases, active cases, and hospitalizations. Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero and I agree that we can now allow everyone who falls in the 1-B category who wants a vaccine to have one. This will hasten the day when we contain COVID-19 in Arkansas.”

The expansion will allow shots for essential government workers, those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, employees of the Department of Corrections, employees of grocery store and meal delivery services, houses of worship, manufacturing, postal/package delivery services, and public transportation. People 65 years old and older, educators, and some segments of the food and agriculture industry already are eligible.

A toll-free number for vaccination information begins daily operation today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call representatives will schedule appointments for Department of Health vaccine clinics and will provide information about pharmacies and providers in the caller’s area that offer vaccinations. The number is 800-985-6030. A list of clinics is available here: www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/adh-covid-19-vaccine-clinics.

You can find additional information on Phase 1-B HERE.

You can find additional information on the Vaccine Clinic Call-Line HERE

