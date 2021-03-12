Governor Commemorates One Year Since the Start of Pandemic

To mark the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas one year ago, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff on Thursday, which is where the first known case of the virus in the state was diagnosed. The patient admitted last March, James Black, was also at the commemoration ceremony. Hutchinson thanked Arkansas healthcare workers for the work they've had to put in the last 365 days and compared the last year to the emergency and mourning the country collectively experienced in the aftermath of 9/11. The governor also remarked on the resilience of Arkansans and praised the quick development of COVID-19 vaccines. So far, about 17 percent of the state's residents have had at least the first shot of vaccine and hospitalizations have dropped below 300 for the first time in months. To honor those who have died of COVID-19, Hutchinson said the Forestry Division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture has donated 10,000 oak saplings, which are available at several ADA office locations around the state. Families, who have lost loved ones to the pandemic, are asked to call to arrange a pickup time for the saplings, which will be available through March 24.