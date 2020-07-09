Governor Delays Start of School Year As State Records 806 New Coronavirus Cases

Arkansas is once again reporting fewer new cases of COVID-19, but it's also reporting fewer tests and a new one-day high for new hospitalizations. Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 259 cases of coronavirus during the most recent 24-hour monitoring period out of about 3,300 tests. However, 32 people were admitted to hospitals, bringing the COVID-19 hospital caseload to 369 and making for the highest number of hospitalizations thus far. Of that total, 113 patients are in COVID-19 units in Northwest Arkansas. There were also nine additional deaths, bringing that total to 301.