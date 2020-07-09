Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Governor Delays Start of School Year As State Records 806 New Coronavirus Cases

By 3 hours ago

At today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas reported 806 new coronavirus cases in the last 24-hour monitoring period, as well as 36 additional hospitalizations bringing the state to another record high of 394 with 82 people on ventilators. The governor also announced the start of the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed from August 13 to the week of August 24, but no later than August 26, to make sure school districts have additional time to plan and prepare for a blended learning environment. To listen to the full briefing, click here.

Coronavirus
COVID-19

