Governor Delivers Coronavirus Briefing From Washington Regional Medical Center

  • Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered his coronavirus response briefing from Washington Regional Medical Center on July 22, 2020.
At today's coronavirus response briefing, which Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered from Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, he announced the state reported 591 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour monitoring period, but also received fewer than 4,000 tests results. There were six additional deaths, but 14 fewer hospitalizations. Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas's acting health secretary, said the overall positivity rate in Washington County since testing began is 22 percent. He also discussed they types of cases the county is seeing and what makes them different from national trends. Dr. Larry Shackelford, the president and CEO of Washington Regional, and Eric Pinalto, president of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, were also present and were both happy to report the number of hospitalizations in both healthcare systems have decreased since a peak in cases a couple weeks ago. The briefing, one of the longest the governor has hosted since the started of the pandemic, also included comments about the upcoming school year, economic recovery and the 2020 census. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Coronavirus
COVID-19

State Reports 728 New COVID-19 Cases; Arkansas Pediatricians Group Opposes School Reopening

By Jul 21, 2020

At Tuesday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 728 new cases of COVID-19, including 122 new cases at correctional facilities. There were also 11 additional deaths from the virus and 17 more hospitalizations bringing that total to an all-time high of 488. Pulaski County reported 110 new cases, Washington County had 62, Crawford County had 46, Benton County had 45, and Sebastian County had 30.

National Guard Called In to Assist at Washington Regional COVID Unit

By Jul 20, 2020

Governor Asa Hutchinson started Monday's coronavirus response briefing by reminding residents the face covering requirement is now in effect and while there is some pushback against the mandate, the current conditions demand it. The state reported another 699 new cases with 11 counties reporting at least 20 new cases, including 94 in Washington County, 57 in Benton County and 25 in Sebastian County. There were also six additional deaths and 18 more hospitalizations, bringing the total number of hospitalized individuals to 471.

Health Secretary Nate Smith Delivers Final Briefing, Heads to CDC

By Jul 17, 2020
Courtesy / YouTube

On Friday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 648 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative total to 31,700. Pulaski County reported 68 new cases, Washington County reported 44, Benton County had 29 and Sebastian County had 22. Another 12 people have died, but Secretary of Health Nate Smith said not all the deaths took place in the past 24 hours. It was also Smith's final briefing before he leaves for a job with the CDC. Joe Thompson, the president and CEO of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, also announced the organization is able to now provide COVID-19 cases by city.

Governor Issues Statewide Face Covering Mandate

By Jul 16, 2020

After months of resisting a statewide mask mandate, but facing mounting COVID-19 cases, Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued an executive order requiring face coverings in both indoor and outdoor public spaces if social distancing can't be observed. The mandate goes into effect Monday. Hutchinson said the rising number of cases, which included 817 new coronavirus cases Thursday, deaths and hospitalizations speak for themselves. The mandate includes a list of exemptions and fines of $100 to $500 can be levied for non-compliance.

Arkansas Surpasses 30,000 Cumulative COVID-19 Cases

By Jul 15, 2020

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered Wednesday's coronavirus response briefing from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway where he announced the state had surpassed 30,000 cumulative COVID-19 infections with the addition of  564 new cases. The state completed 5,146 tests in the latest 24-hour reporting period, which the governor said is not enough to meet the state's goal of conducting 200,000 tests in July. Pulaski County once again reported the greatest number of cases with 78, Sebastian County had 52, while Washington and Benton Counties had 46 and 38 new cases, respectively. Dr.