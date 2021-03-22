Governor extends state income tax deadline to May 17

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has extended the deadline for filing state individual income taxes to May 17, 2021 to coincide with the extension of the federal filing deadline.

The normal filing deadline is April 15.

“Pushing back the due date for state income tax is a simple way to help Arkansans in light of the extension of the federal tax deadline,” Hutchinson said. “The number of our COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continues to decline, and Arkansas is quickly rebounding. As the economy and our unemployment rate continue to improve, we will do all we can to help Arkansans to recover during the public health crisis.”

On Wednesday, March 17, the U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced the deadline for filing federal income tax was being extended to May 17, 2021.

Hutchinson’s state tax extension was done by executive order in consultation with Arkansas legislators.

In the order, the governor cited the hardship presented by the past year’s public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the extension.

