Governor Provides Update on Reopening Plans, but Says He's Watching Other States

By 39 minutes ago

The number of cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas topped 3,000 on Monday. During today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson discussed how the state is going ahead of the possible May 4 date for easing some current restrictions. He said Arkansas is doing well when it comes to reopening qualifications suggested for the first phase of the Opening American Up Again framework from the White House. While the state is seeing a downward trend in coronavirus cases, Hutchinson also said officials are watching what happens in other nearby states as they loosen restrictions at different rates. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Arkansas Ramps Up COVID-19 Testing Ahead of Decision to Reopen

By Apr 23, 2020

During today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a surge in testing over the next 48 hours to alert officials of any new clusters of COVID-19 as the state hopes to begin lifting restrictions and reopening the economy on May 4. He encouraged residents who suspect they have coronavirus symptoms to get tested. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Elective Surgery Restrictions Lifted First, As Governor Discusses Plan For Reopening Economy

By Apr 22, 2020

At today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson spent much of the time discussing the near future, which includes the lifting of restrictions on elective surgeries starting Monday, April 27. Although he cautioned to continue following current social distancing guidelines, the governor said it appears the state is ahead of schedule for flatting the curve. Hutchinson also announced he plans to discuss the lifting of restrictions on other businesses in the coming weeks.

Governor Addresses Testing Chart Criticism; Walton Discusses Economic Recovery Plans

By Apr 21, 2020

At today's briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed criticism regarding a chart he shared yesterday that had been provided by the White House. According to the chart, Arkansas was among the leaders in tests per 1,000 people, but critics say it used faulty math since other sources find testing in the state to be far below the rate in the White House chart. Hutchinson called the chart confusing. As the chairman of the economic recovery task force, Steuart Walton also spoke at today's briefing.

Expanded Testing Capabilities Necessary to Begin Lifting Restrictions

By Apr 20, 2020

At today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson said expanded testing capabilities will be necessary for the state to start lifting pandemic restrictions. He added that Arkansas is in the second-highest testing category with between 60 to 90 residents getting tested per 1,000 people, but the goal is for the state to expand beyond contact tracing testing. Hutchinson reported there were more coronavirus cases on the Cummins Unit prison. To watch the full briefing, click here.

 

First Healthcare Worker Dies of COVID-19 in State; Governor Considers Release of Prisoners

By Apr 20, 2020

During Sunday's coronavirus response briefing, Nate Smith, the state's secretary of health, announced Arkansas's first healthcare worker has died after contracting COVID-19. Officials also discussed the growing number of prisoners who have tested positive for the virus at the Cummins Unit, a state prison in southeast Arkansas. Governor Asa Hutchinson is asking for a review of prisoners throughout the state to determine who can be released early without posing a threat to society.