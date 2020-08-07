Related Program: 
Governor Supports Emergency Leave for Public School Employees and Absentee Voting

Arkansas's cumulative COVID-19 cases jumped by more than a thousand today. Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state received 1,011 positive test results in the last 24-hour monitoring period. There were also six additional deaths and nine additional hospitalizations. Fourteen counties reported at least 20 new cases. Pulaski County had 182 with a 100 cases originating at the correctional facility in Wrightsville. Sebastian County reported 43 new cases, Washington County had 41 and Benton County had 32. Today's briefing focused on the start of school and the upcoming elections. Hutchinson said he supports a proposal to set aside $20 million of CARES Act funding to provide financial support for teachers and staff who may need to quarantine during the school year. Secretary of Education Johnny Key said a COVID-19 emergency leave policy would allow all school employees to have access to paid leave before having to use personal sick days. If it's approved, the proposal would apply to staff like bus drivers and cafeteria workers. The governor also signed an executive order that supports absentee voting for those who have concerns about voting in person because of COVID-19. The order allows all 75 of Arkansas's county clerks to prepare the ballots for counting a week before Election Day without opening the envelopes, so on Nov. 3 the ballots can be counted faster. The counting itself can't begin until 8:30 a.m. on Election Day. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Related Content

Arkansas Center for Health Improvement Publishes Local COVID-19 Case Data

By 1 hour ago
Arkansas Center for Healthcare Improvement

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, in collaboration with the Arkansas Department of Health, is providing key local coronavirus outbreak data on its website to Arkansas communities, healthcare agencies and the public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

New Secretary of Health Delivers Coronavirus Briefing While Governor Is in D.C.

By 23 hours ago

Arkansas's cumulative cases of COVID-19 surpassed 47,000 with an additional 735 new cases reported in the last 24-hour monitoring period. Of those, 691 are in the community and 44 are in correctional facilities. Pulaski County recorded the most new cases with 73. Sebastian County had 62 new cases, Benton County had 24 and Washington County wasn't on today's list, which only included counties with 20 or more cases. There were also seven more deaths bringing that total to 515. Today's briefing was led by Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr.

ADE Launches Call Center, Issues Five-Day In-Person Instruction Directive

By Aug 5, 2020

New cases of COVID-19 increased by 912 today, including 754 community cases. Governor Asa Hutchinson said there were 158 new cases in correctional facilities, most of those at the Delta Regional Unit in Chicot County, so the state is planning to test each inmate at Arkansas's 19 correctional facilities. Pulaski County had the most new community cases with 79, Sebastian County had 51, Washington County had 42 and Benton County had 20. The governor also reported 18 more deaths from the virus bringing the total to 508.

Arkansas Reports Another 784 COVID-19 Cases, 15 More Deaths, Hospitalizations at All-Time High

By Aug 4, 2020

Arkansas saw an increase of 784 positive cases of COVID-19 today with an additional 15 deaths and 13 more hospitalizations. There are now 526 Arkansans in hospitals across the state, the highest total number since the pandemic began. Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state received more than 5,800 tests in the last 24-hour monitoring period and Arkansas's overall positivity rate is at 8.5 percent. Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero reminded Arkansans they should quarantine following a test until they receive results.

State Receives Antigen Testing Machines, But Still Needs Test Kits

By Aug 3, 2020

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 787 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hour monitoring period. There were an additional 11 deaths, adding up to a total of 475. The state ended July with more than 194,000 performed tests, just short of the 200,000 goal. Sebastian County once again recorded the most new cases with 87. Washington County had 66 new cases and Benton County had 42.