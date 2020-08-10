Governor Supports Emergency Leave for Public School Employees and Absentee Voting

Arkansas is nearing 50,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases after adding more than 1300 new cases this weekend. The Arkansas Department of Health reports 23 additional deaths have been added to the state’s fatalities from the virus, for a total of 544 Arkansans who've died from coronavirus. A total of 49,383 diagnosed cases have occured in the state since the pandemic began. Much of Governor Asa Hutchinson’s most recent briefing on Friday was devoted to a pair of fall events, the start of the school year and elections.

The governor supports setting aside $20 million dollars of CARE funds for emergency leave for school teachers and staff who may need to quarantine during the school year. The proposal will need approval from the CARES ACT steering group. Arkansas’ Secretary of Education, Johnny Key, says a COVID-19 Emergency Leave policy would allow school employees to access that leave before having to resort to personal sick days. Secretary Key says guidance issued last week by the Department of Education regarding in-person classroom opportunities at each school district in the state has been misunderstood by some, and doesn't mean every student has to be in school every day of the week. Governor Hutchinson says as of now fall sports, including football, remain on schedule and teams can begin practices with contact next week. The governor is also signing an executive order following up on Arkansas’ Secretary of State John Thurston approving voters to cast ballots absentee, during the pandemic.