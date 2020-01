For A-State Connections, I'm Johnathan Reaves. Graduate students are working with businesses to develop the company’s strategic plans. Under the leadership of Professor of Management and Marketing in Neil Griffin College of Business Dr. Bill Roe at Arkansas State University, students have helped many businesses across the state. I asked Dr. Roe how long these strategic plans have been conducted. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.



