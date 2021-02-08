Griffin drops from Arkansas Governor race to run as Attorney General

The field for Arkansas governor just got smaller. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, R-Ark., announced Monday (Feb. 8) he would no longer seek the state’s top executive post and instead will run for Attorney General.

In a Monday morning announcement, Griffin said:

“Since announcing my campaign for governor last year, I’ve been overwhelmed by the incredible support I have received from all corners of the state. While I believe Arkansans are ready for my message of bold, conservative leadership, my conversations with friends and supporters have persuaded me that at this time, I can do more for Arkansas in a different capacity. I have prayed about this decision with my family and I have listened.

“Today, I am announcing my campaign for Attorney General of Arkansas. We need an Attorney General who will back law enforcement, stand for law and order by cracking down on crime and corruption, and fight the liberal agenda of the Biden/Harris Administration in court. As a former U.S. Attorney and an Army JAG officer for the past 25 years, I have prosecuted those who have broken our laws. I fought the Obama/Biden agenda as a member of Congress and I’ll fight to stop the Biden-Harris administration’s infringement on the rights of Arkansans. And just as I have done as your Lt. Governor, I will find ways to cut waste, save taxpayer money, and deliver results for the people of Arkansas. I humbly ask for your prayers and support as I seek the office of attorney general.”

Griffin is term-limited for Lt. Governor, while Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, R-Ark., who is term-limited, is seeking the governor’s seat. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee and former Trump White House press secretary, announced for governor on Jan. 25. TB&P sources confirmed that multiple private polls of the GOP primary show Sanders with a commanding lead.

Griffin, a former Congressman and U.S. Attorney, and Rutledge both announced for governor in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Sanders reacted to Griffin’s announcement saying, “Tim Griffin has been a strong voice for Arkansas and I look forward to working with him to unite our party and make our state better. I wish Tim and his family the very best,” she said.

Rutledge, who says she remains in the race and will continue to tout her experience, offered this statement to Talk Business & Politics, “Tim Griffin is a fierce advocate for Arkansas’s conservative values—our military, law enforcement, and rule of law. Having been the Attorney General for over 6 years, I personally know the importance of the role in which every decision I make impacts 3 million Arkansans daily and the enormous responsibility I have to proactively protect and defend our constitutional rights against the aggressive liberal agenda of the Biden-Harris Administration, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. I wish Tim and his family the best,” she said.

Over the weekend, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate revealed plans to run. Political newcomer James “Rus” Russell said he would vie for the office. No other Democrats have announced.

Talk Business & Politics will update this story later today.

