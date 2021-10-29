Hamilton Center for Child Advocacy in Fort Smith Serves Critical Need

Hamilton Center for Child Advocacy in Fort Smith is a secure facility fully staffed by professionals who comprehensively respond to referred child victims of physical, emotional, or sexual assault, or neglect. Formerly known as Hamilton House Child Safety Center, the facility serves children and families across five counties in west-central Arkansas. Hamilton Center is one of 17 federally funded Children's Advocacy Centers operating across the state. Donations are needed and welcome. To report suspected child abuse call 1.800.482.5964.