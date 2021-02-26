Haushalter Resigns, FBI Expected to Investigate Vaccine Theft At Distribution Site









Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter has resigned as reports of wasted COVID vaccine continue to pile up, along with new allegations that some doses were stolen and a newly revealed incident in which children were apparently vaccinated.



The state’s ongoing investigation at the Shelby County Health Department has now found that several shots may have been stolen from a site early this month. Tennessee’s health commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, says Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris confirmed reports about the incidents Thursday, but they date back several weeks.



Information is still coming to light, but Piercey says it appears to involve a volunteer helping at a vaccination site and leaving with an unknown number of syringes loaded with vaccine.



According to the Shelby County Health Department, the incident involved a “medical professional” and was reported to police, who concluded there was “insufficient information to file a report of any theft or unlawful conduct.” But the Tennessee Health Department has alerted the FBI, which is expected to launch an investigation.



Vaccinated Children



Also disclosed from earlier this month: Two children of undetermined age are believed to have been inappropriately vaccinated. No COVID vaccine currently in use in the U.S. has been approved for those under the age of 16. Again, the violation involved a volunteer.



“The volunteer who was on site gave the vaccine because the volunteer believed that was what he or she was supposed to do if the person had an appointment,” Piercey says. It’s unclear how the children received an appointment in the first place.



State officials say the incidents are adding to a growing list of missteps. The state’s initial inquiry documented that thousands of doses expired this month, but investigators have now found more recent instances of shots going bad. They include a batch of 76 going to waste this week, though some of those can’t be accounted for.



A team from the state is now working with the health department.



While she started the week giving the Shelby County Health Department the benefit of the doubt, Piercey has grown increasingly frustrated as local leaders make additional disclosures. On Friday she called the Shelby County Health Department a “low accountability organization.”



“There does appear to be a lack of accountability and — in some sense — leadership,” Piercey says, “which has undoubtedly, potentially harmed some folks.”



WPLN's Blake Farmer contributed to this report.

