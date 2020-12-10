Health Department Inspectors Get Police Backup After Facing Threats

As teams of inspectors from the Shelby County Health Department scour local establishments this weekend for violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, they'll be showing up with some back up: law enforcement.



Officials say they are taking steps to protect inspectors as they face insults and threats of violence, while also cracking down on establishments continuing to flout the rules.

The health department shut down nine local businesses last weekend for failing to comply with local mandates. Department employees are on the look out for infractions related to masking, social distancing, and in the case of restaurants, allowing people to congregate at the bar.

“Our staff has received threats and even racial slurs, both of which are not tolerated and will not be tolerated,” said Shelby County's health officer, Dr. Bruce Randolph, at a press conference Thursday. “It’s very important that we’re not out to just close businesses. We’re out to protect the public’s health.”

Randolph says the threats, some of them violent, have come in-person and over social media, though he didn’t elaborate further.

Immediate closure of businesses can happen if violations are repeated or severe enough. Although, after a 14-day shutdown, establishments can petition to reopen by submitting a plan to the health department.

Officials say warnings and education are always preferable to closures.

Upwards of 2,000 businesses have been inspected in the last four months, a health department spokeperson said. Out of those, 17 have been closed, about half of which took place last weekend.

