Health Department, Latino Community Leaders Discuss Next Steps Following CDC Visit

In a two-part report, we examine the findings and recommendations made by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, which spent three weeks in Northwest Arkansas investigating the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the Latino and Marshallese communities. In part one, we speak with a representative from the Arkansas Department of Health about their next steps and get reaction from Latino community leaders, who worked with the CDC during their visit. For the full report from the CDC, click here.