Health Department, Latino Community Leaders Discuss Next Steps Following CDC Visit

By 30 minutes ago
  • Courtesy / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

In a two-part report, we examine the findings and recommendations made by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, which spent three weeks in Northwest Arkansas investigating the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the Latino and Marshallese communities. In part one, we speak with a representative from the Arkansas Department of Health about their next steps and get reaction from Latino community leaders, who worked with the CDC during their visit. For the full report from the CDC, click here.

Marshallese Leaders Respond to CDC Assessment of Pandemic Impact in Arkansas

By 31 minutes ago
J. Froelich / KUAF

 

In part two of our report, we learn more about the CDC team's investigation into why a disproportionate number of Marshallese migrants in Arkansas have been sickened or died from COVID-19. Marshallese physician, Dr. Sheldon Riklon, who helped guide the study, and Republic of the Marshall Islands Secretary of Health and Human Services Jack Neidenthal provide cultural context and reaction to the findings. For the full report from the CDC, click here.

 