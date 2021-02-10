Health Department Temporarily Closes COVID Vaccine Sites Due to Weather









The Shelby County Health Department will not operate COVID-19 vaccination sites on Thursday due to anticipated winter weather, which could impact driving conditions.







The following locations will be closed:







· Pipkin Building – 940 Early Maxwell Road, Memphis



· Germantown Baptist Church – 9450 Poplar Avenue, Germantown



· Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center – 1234 Finley Road, Memphis



· CSFP Warehouse - 1020 South Bellevue, Memphis



The health department will automatically move all Thursday appointments to the following Thursday, Feb. 18. Those impacted will be contacted by the health department and do not need to reschedule on their own.







Vaccination information is availble on the www.shelby.community website.

