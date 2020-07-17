Health Secretary Nate Smith Delivers Final Briefing, Heads to CDC

On Friday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 648 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative total to 31,700. Pulaski County reported 68 new cases, Washington County reported 44, Benton County had 29 and Sebastian County had 22. Another 12 people have died, but Secretary of Health Nate Smith said not all the deaths took place in the past 24 hours. It was also Smith's final briefing before he leaves for a job with the CDC. Joe Thompson, the president and CEO of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, also announced the organization is able to now provide COVID-19 cases by city. He said the highest percentages of per capita cases are in smaller towns. To watch the full briefing, click here.