Health is Wealth: Protein in Beans

If you are from the South, you have most likely heard the tradition of consuming black eyed peas on New Years Day for good luck.

Beans are a starchy vegetable like potatoes and corn, but they’re also a top source of plant protein, boasting about 15 grams per cup.

Getting protein from plants is great for your health. Unlike animal protein, plant-protein contains zero cholesterol, less saturated fat and has plant-specific nutrients, called phytonutrients, and antioxidants.

One study found that eating beans four times per week reduced heart disease risk by 22 percent. Another showed that bean eaters may be less likely to get Type 2 Diabetes and may have better blood sugar control if they do have the disease.

Not only are beans inexpensive, but they’re full of nutrients, including copper, folate, iron, magnesium, potassium, and zinc, as well as protein and fiber. Beans can be used in many ways, including in soups, salads, dips, and desserts (don’t forget those black bean brownies).

Another perk? Beans symbolize coins or wealth so load up on them not only on New Years Day but for all of 2020!

