A Healthier New Year's Diet

Want to eat healthier in the New Year? Eat a more plant-based diet.

This is not a suggestion to become vegetarian or vegan, but to add more plant-based meals to your week. It can be as simple as eating meatless one day a week. Meatless Mondays is a great way to start.

Eating a plant-based diet is easier today than ever before. Over the past decade, the vegetarian and vegan options at restaurants have grown exponentially.

Throughout Memphis, plant-based dishes are showing up on menus, sometimes in even unexpected places.

For advice on what to order where, we turned to a Memphis food blogger.

Jeremie Serrano is vegan and loves not only to cook, but to eat out. He chronicles his dining adventures on his website and YouTube channel, La Comida de Jeremie.

Eating plant-based is easy at plant-centric restaurants like City Silo, Raw Girls and Imagine Vegan Café.

But what if your friends are going out to some place like Huey’s or Central BBQ? No worries, said Jeremie.

Huey’s has three plant-based burgers on the menu. Choose from a char-grilled veggie burger, a black bean burger or a 100% vegan Beyond Burger.

Central BBQ has a portabella mushroom sandwich that you can get with or without gouda cheese.

Even The Four Way, one of Memphis’ most famous soul food restaurants, has vegetarian options.

At The Slider Inn, Jeremie recommends the falafel sliders and the vegan wings. For the “wings,” both tofu and cauliflower are panko-crusted, deep-fired and served with homemade vegan hot and ranch sauces.

You can even have a delicious and filling plant-based breakfast out. Jeremie loves the vegan sausage and hash browns with spinach and sweet potatoes at The Liquor Store.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

To learn more about where to find vegan dishes throughout Memphis, follow Jeremie’s YouTube Channel La Comida de Jeremie and visit his website at lacomidadejeremie.com.

