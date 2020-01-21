Hear Mitski's Sinister New Song, 'Cop Car'

Sinister and piercing, with a heavy lilt of Puberty 2 grunge — if you need a "guitar-based but cinematic" song about the unraveling of a woman's mind, who else are you going to call?

"Cop Car" is Mitski's first release of new music since her critically acclaimed album, Be The Cowboy, which NPR Music named the No. 2 album of 2018. In June 2019, Mitski announced on Twitter that she would be taking a break from touring indefinitely after wrapping up her final scheduled concert date that September.

"Cop Car" is the sixth single released from a stacked soundtrack to the upcoming horror film The Turning, based on the Henry James novella The Turn of the Screw. Lawrence Rothman, one of NPR Music's Slingshot 2018 artists, along with collaborator Yves Rothman, co-produced the soundtrack. Previous releases include singles from Soccer Mommy and Courtney Love, as well as Empress Of and the goth par excellence team-up of Lawrence Rothman and Pale Waves.

