Heart Health Month

In February, we look forward to celebrating Valentine’s Day with our loved ones.

The month of February is also designated by the American Heart Association as heart month - a time when we can focus on preventing heart attacks, heart failure and strokes before they hurt us, and in turn, those we love.

Start by taking small steps toward better heart health: reducing salt and sodium intake, stopping smoking, controlling blood pressure and setting reasonable goals for weight loss as losing just five to ten pounds will give you more energy to enjoy life while lowering blood pressure. In these efforts, seek the guidance of your medical provider.

This month, let’s show our gratitude to those we love by making a commitment to be well, and not just in February, but year-round.

I am Dr. David Jennings with Church Health.

