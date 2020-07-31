Related Program: 
High School Extracurricular Activities Can Begin Monday, Governor Says

15 hours ago

The governor announced 752 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, as well as an additional 11 deaths. There are now more than 6,200 active community cases and 11 counties reported at least 20 new cases. There were 81 new cases in Sebastian County, 51 in Benton County and 41 in Washington County. There were more than 7,200 tests administered bringing the month's total to more than 188,000 tests. Governor Asa Hutchinson said he's pleased with increased testing, but he isn't pleased with the overall positivity rate. Much of today's briefing was devoted to the fall slate of extracurricular activities at schools, including football, volleyball, cheerleading and band. Practice can begin Monday and Hutchinson asked the Arkansas Activities Association to submit a plan to the Department of Health on what the association will do for the 2020 season, as far as practices and games. As of now, the state plans to start sports season as scheduled because there's plenty to learn between now and then. To watch the full briefing, click here.

State Now Able to Provide City-Level Data on COVID-19 Cases

By Jul 30, 2020

Arkansas recorded another 791 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour monitoring period. Pulaski County reported 73 cases, Sebastian County had 57, Benton County had 47 and Washington County had 37. There were also eight more deaths, but there were fewer people hospitalized and in need of ventilators.  Just fewer than 5,600 tests were returned and 181,000 Arkansas have been tested in the month of July. Dr. Joe Thompson, the president and CEO of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, announced the organization is now able to provide the number of coronavirus cases at a city level.

Arkansans Wonder What's Next As $600 Pandemic Unemployment Benefit Ends

By 19 hours ago
Courtesy / U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

With a national unemployment rate of over 11 percent, many people, including thousands of Arkansans, are wondering what happens next as the pandemic unemployment benefit of an extra $600 a week runs out today and congressional lawmakers have yet to come together on what an extension of those benefits will look like. 

Governor Delivers COVID-19 Briefing From Russellville Following Jobs Announcement

By Jul 29, 2020

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered Wednesday's briefing from Russellville where he announced there were an additional 787 cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths. The number of hospitalizations also increase once again to 508. The governor said the testing numbers from the most recent monitoring period were lower than he would like to see with just more than 4,500 tests administered. Chicot County recorded the most new cases with 152, of which 145 are in a correctional facility. Sebastian County saw 43 new cases, Benton County had 33 and Washington County had 22. Dr.

Legislators Approve $7 Million to Fund COVID-19 Response in Latino, Marshallese Communities

By Jul 29, 2020

On Tuesday, lawmakers on the Arkansas Legislative Council convened a special meeting to consider two funding requests from the Department of Health. One of the requests for $7 million dollars would be allocated to the Northwest Arkansas Council to carry out testing, contact tracing and case management programs that specifically target the Latinx and Marshallese communities. The funding comes from the $1.25 billion the state received from the federal CARES Act.

Arkansas Sees Record Number of Hospitalizations, Deaths Increase by 20

By & Jul 28, 2020

As the state's cumulative COVID-19 case count climbs over 40,000 with 734 new cases of the virus, Governor Asa Hutchinson also announced 12 additional hospitalizations bringing that total to 501, an all-time high. There were also 20 deaths reported to the Arkansas Department of Health in the last 24-hour monitoring period bring that total to 428. The governor noted today's numbers were not good. The lag in testing results also continues, but Hutchinson said contact tracing is still an effective strategy to fight the virus.