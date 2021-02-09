A Homemade Valentine's Treat

Nothing could be sweeter for your Valentine than a gift of Chocolate Covered Strawberries!

Making this sweet treat at home is so easy. Make a batch to give as a gift, or grab your Valentine and make them together.

Here are a few tips you should keep in mind when making chocolate covered strawberries.

Using a high quality chocolate and ripe strawberries will give the best results.

Make sure the strawberries are completely dry. Drops of water can make your chocolate seize up and become grainy as you dip.

After rinsing the strawberries, I recommend patting them dry and then laying them out on a clean dish towel until they are completely dry.

Some people recommend melting the chocolate in a microwave, but I prefer to slowly melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pot of simmering hot water. It may take a few minutes longer, but prevents any risk of scorching the chocolate.

Once the chocolate is melted and smooth, remove from the heat before dipping the berries.

Line a sheet pan with parchment or waxed paper so that the chocolate covered berries do not stick to the pan.

Holding the strawberry by the stem, dip the fruit into the dark chocolate, lift and twist slightly, letting any excess chocolate fall back into the bowl. Set strawberries on the parchment paper.

After dipping the strawberries, let the dark chocolate set slightly before drizzling on the white chocolate. You can leave them out 30 minutes at room temperature, or speed the process by popping them into the refrigerator for 15 minutes.

Serve your hand-dipped berries the same day they are made.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

8 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 pound large strawberries (about 20), washed and dried well

3 ounces white chocolate, finely chopped (optional for garnish)

Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper and set aside.

Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of hot water and stir constantly until chocolate has melted. Remove from the heat and wipe off any moisture from the bottom of the bowl.

One at a time, dip each strawberry in chocolate, coating evenly. Place on the prepared baking sheet.

Drizzle with melted white chocolate if desired.

Chill chocolate-dipped strawberries at least 15 minutes to set chocolate.

