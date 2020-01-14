House To Vote Wednesday To Send Impeachment Articles To Senate

Updated at 11:57 a.m. ET

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will vote to send two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate Wednesday.

In a statement, Pelosi said the House will also name impeachment managers to lead the prosecution against the president but did not say who they would be.

The Speaker had delayed transmitting the articles in an unsuccessful attempt to force Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to lay out the rules under which the trial will take place.

Pelosi said McConnell "has signed on to a dismal resolution," which would allow for the Senate to dismiss the charges against Trump if the House failed to send the articles to the Senate in 25 days. Pelosi labeled a dismissal as "a cover up."

She also criticized McConnell's decision to start the Senate trial without guaranteeing it will hear from additional witnesses, as Democrats had demanded.

"The American people will fully understand the Senate's move to begin the trial without witnesses and documents as a pure political cover-up," Pelosi said. "Leader McConnell and the President are afraid of more facts coming to light."

The House approved the two articles of impeachment last month. The first article charges Trump with abusing the power of his office for attempting to pressure Ukraine to investigate a potential political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden; the second charges Trump obstructed Congress' investigation of his actions.

The House resolution serves as a formal notice to the Senate that it is prepared to transmit the articles. Then, the Senate responds saying they are prepared to receive them. The articles themselves are placed inside a box and carried from the House to the Senate where it is presented to the secretary of the Senate.

The ceremonial delivery to the Senate could happen later on Wednesday.

Once the articles are sent to the Senate, the impeachment trial can begin, but it remains unclear exactly when it would start. Senators say they expect to be sworn in as jurors later this week. Meanwhile, the Senate continues to still work through pending legislation, including a bill that would limit Trump's ability to wage war with Iran.

The Senate trial will mark just the third time in U.S. history a president has faced removal from office after being impeached.

