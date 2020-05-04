Related Program: 
Houses of Worship, Outdoor Venues Can Reopen With Guidelines; $55 Million Added to Grant Program

By 30 minutes ago

On Monday, during his near-daily coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced houses of worship and large outdoor venues can reopen immediately with certain measures in place. However, indoor events will have to wait until May 18 to resume in any capacity. The governor also said the state legislature approved another $55 million for the Arkansas Ready for Business grant program after the original $15 million was applied for within an hour. Applications for the funds can be submitted online starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. The website will be live until 6 p.m. tomorrow and Wednesday. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Governor Discusses Reopening Personal Care Services, Additional Funding for Business Grants

By May 1, 2020

During Friday's daily coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced barber shops, salons, massage services, body art businesses and spas can reopen on Wednesday, May 6, if owners follow specific guidelines. The governor also said the Arkansas Ready for Business grant program, which is designed to help businesses become complaint with pandemic guidelines, might receive an injection of another $85 million because of overwhelming demand for assistance. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Governor Announces Reopening Date, Guidelines for Gyms

By Apr 30, 2020

During today's coronavirus response meeting, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a reopening date of Monday, May 4, for gyms and other exercise facilities if they follow certain guidelines. He also discussed the Arkansas Ready for Business grant, which went live earlier than it was supposed to and ran out of funds in less than an hour. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Governor Discusses Rolling Back Restaurant Restrictions, New Grant Program

By Apr 29, 2020

On Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson laid out plans for the first phase of opening restaurants to dine-in business. For over a month now, those establishments were limited to curbside or delivery service, but on May 11, restaurants will be able to allow people inside if they follow certain guidelines. To help businesses make adjustments, the governor also announced the launch of the Arkansas Ready for Businesses grant program. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Governor Discusses Easing Restrictions at Arkansas State Parks

By Apr 28, 2020

During Tuesday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he expects the state will have tested two percent of its population for COVID-19 by May. He also discussed easing some restrictions at Arkansas State Parks. To watch the full briefing, click here.

 

Governor Provides Update on Reopening Plans, but Says He's Watching Other States

By Apr 27, 2020

The number of cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas topped 3,000 on Monday. During today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson discussed how the state is going ahead of the possible May 4 date for easing some current restrictions. He said Arkansas is doing well when it comes to reopening qualifications suggested for the first phase of the Opening American Up Again framework from the White House.