How a Pride Month display evolved into a battle over censorship at the library

The Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library Board is expected to meet on Monday night to discuss how "sensitive materials" should be handled.

It's a discussion that has been picked up and tabled for months ever since some in the community complained about a Pride Month display in the public library's children's section.

KASU's Brandon Tabor spoke to LaGanzie Kale, general manager of non-commercial radio station KLEK 102.5 FM in Jonesboro

Kale has been following this story since day one and attending every public meeting held on the issue and streaming them live on their station's Facebook Page.

The library last month did move some "sensitive" books out of the children's section in response to the complaints. They said they plan to move more in the future.

The Crowley Ridge Regional Library Board - which oversees multiple libraries in Craighead and Poinsett Counties - is expected to meet on Monday at 5 P.M., followed by the Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library Board meeting at 5:30 P.M.

Both meetings will be in the library's children's section in Jonesboro. A live stream of the meetings will be on KLEK's Facebook page.

