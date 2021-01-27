Interchange Improvements for I-555 and Red Wolf Blvd. Begins in Spring 2021

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY (1-27) – Interchange improvements for the Interstate 555 and Red Wolf Boulevard (Highway 49) will begin in February, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Installation of the new loop ramps will increase safety by eliminating left turns across oncoming traffic at Red Wolf Blvd. This means that:

Ø Northbound I-555 Motorist wanting to go south on Red Wolf Blvd. will travel under the overpass and continue around the loop until they yield to Red Wolf Blvd. traffic going southbound.

Ø Likewise, southbound I-555 Motorist wanting to go north on Red Wolf Blvd. will travel under the overpass and continue around the loop until they yield to Red Wolf Blvd. traffic going northbound.

The attached picture shows the new ramps as they will be constructed. This project also consists of drainage improvements and traffic signal upgrades. The project (Job #100837) was awarded to Koss Construction Company of Topeka, Kansas for $3,121,309.47.

ARDOT will keep the traveling public advised of traffic changes well in advance of the scheduled work. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.

