International Waffle Day is on March 25!

It is a food holiday that is best celebrated by eating waffles of course! These golden-brown, crispy, fluffy breakfast treats are one of my family’s favorite weekend indulgences.

Curious about tips for making the best waffles ever, I called my friend Danielle Johnson who owns The Waffle Iron.

The Waffle Iron was named by Food Network as having the Best Waffles in the state of Tennessee.

Danielle’s cute breakfast restaurant in East Memphis is currently closed, but during the pandemic she launched a line of pancake and waffle mixes.

Her signature Sweet Potato Pancake and Waffle Mix is available locally at all Lit Jr. locations and her Buttermilk, Sweet Potato and Gluten-Free mixes are available for shipping online at thewaffleironmemphis.com.

Here are her top three tips for making perfect waffles:

A proper batter is half the battle.

If you are brave enough to prepare your own batter, take the time to separate your eggs. Folding beaten egg whites into the batter right at the end, produces a fluffy waffle.

Are your waffles sticking?

Her tip on this issue surprised me. Danielle said not to oil your waffle maker. She explained that most newer model waffle machines will ruin if greased. Instead bump up the oil or butter ratio in your mix.

Get creative.

For a unique treat, play with fillings and spices. Danielle’s go-to is of course sweet potato. For this slightly healthier version of a waffle, simply add softened baked sweet potatoes, skin off, to your batter and enjoy the aroma. She recommends serving sweet potato waffles with cream cheese and a sprinkle of cinnamon to take it over the top!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

For more information about The Waffle Iron, visit www.thewaffleironmemphis.com.

