Isaac Stern at 100 Gala

Before our pandemic interruptions, I highlighted this year's special celebrations of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth; and the 20th anniversary of Iris Orchestra.

But throughout the music world, we were also remembering the centenary of my father, the violinist Isaac Stern, who was such a force in the history of 20th century America. His actual 100th birthday was just this past Tuesday, and on this IRIS ORCHESTRA MUSIC MINUTE, I invite you to join me for what promises to be a wonderful online celebration. I will be participating live tonight, July 23rd, at 7pm Central time, in the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s virtual gala, which will include reminiscences, tributes, and performances by Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, Gil Shaham, Midori, and many others, and you can pre-register today for free by visiting bso.org, and clicking on the link for the evening’s event.

My father was a towering player, an inspiring musician, one of this country’s most effective cultural ambassadors, and an unstoppable force for civic and cultural activism. And something shifted in me this week. For months, up until his actual birthday, I was remembering his achievements and appreciating anew his legacy. But with his actual birthday now behind us, I am looking to the future. In a world changed forever by COVID-19 and the urgent and overdue national conversation around racism and social justice, what would he be doing? I think he would have been first on the front lines. He would challenging us to help reshape the world as it might be over the next century. So I salute his first 100 years; I won’t be around to mark his 200th anniversary. But we can share his abiding belief in the power of music and the arts as a force for change and good, and fight for the future. That will be the best way to honor him, by helping to craft a new world for us and those will follow us.

