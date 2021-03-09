It’s National Meatball Day!

I never met a meatball I didn’t like. I love them in a big bowl of spaghetti or covered in marinara and melty cheese in Meatball Sub.

Making meatballs from scratch is easier than you think.

Here are a few tried and true tips.

Fat is a good thing for meatballs.

Fattier meats like beef, lamb, and pork will yield more tender meatballs. If you use leaner meats like chicken or turkey, be careful not to overcook them or they can become tough. I like to use a blend of different kinds of ground meats. My go-to recipe uses ground beef, ground pork and Italian sausage.

It’s important to add moisture.

Soaking your bread crumbs in milk is a key step in making meatballs. The extra moisture will help keep your meatballs tender and moist.

Double check your seasoning.

Make sure your seasoning is correct before forming your meatballs. I’m not suggesting eating a raw meatball. Instead sauté a small patty, and taste the cooked meat to make sure you don’t need to add any additional spices or herbs.

Be gentle when forming your meatballs.

If meatballs are overworked when mixing or packed too tightly, they’ll turn out tough and rubbery. If forming meatballs by hand, lightly oil your hands to prevent sticking. I like to use a lightly oiled small ice cream scoop to gently make uniformly-sized meatballs.

Meatballs freeze well.

Meatballs freeze well both raw and cooked. Freeze your meatballs on a sheet tray before placing in a resealable freezer bag. Freezing the meatballs separately prevents them from sticking together and allows you to defrost as few or as many as you need.

Meatball Sub

For the meatballs:

1/4 cup panko bread crumbs

1/4 cup milk

1/2 pound ground beef

1/4 pound ground pork

1/4 pound Italian sausage (Mild or Hot depending on your preference), casings removed and crumbled

2 tablespoons finely diced shallots

5 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup whole milk or part-skim ricotta cheese

1 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the sandwiches:

2 cups marinara

4 crusty sandwich rolls

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

To prepare the meatballs: Preheat the oven to 395 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl combine the bread crumbs and milk until all the milk has been absorbed. Add the ground beef, ground pork, sausage, shallots, garlic, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, egg, parsley, nutmeg, thyme, and oregano. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Gently mix together, by hand or with a fork, until well combined. Shape the mixture into 16 meatballs.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, warm the oil until a few droplets of water sizzle when carefully sprinkled in the pan. Working in batches as to not overcrowd the pan, cook the meatballs until well-browned on all sides, about 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the browned meatballs to a rimmed baking sheet. Once all the meatballs are browned, transfer them to the oven until cooked through and no longer pink in the middle, about 8 to 10 minutes.

To assemble the sandwich: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, warm 2 cups of the sauce. Add the meatballs and toss until well coated and warmed through. Place the sandwich rolls on a baking sheet. Place 4 meatballs on each roll and spoon about 1/2 cup of sauce over the top. Evenly sprinkle the mozzarella cheese over the meatballs. Bake until the cheese has melted and the bread has lightly toasted, about 3 to 5 minutes. Serve warm.

Serves 4.

Do-Ahead: The meatballs can be assembled and cooked the night before. Reheat in the sauce before serving.

Printed with permission from Simply Suppers by Jennifer Chandler.

