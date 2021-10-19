It's Pumpkin Spice Season (in case you haven't noticed)

All you have to do is stroll the aisles of a store like Trader Joe’s – pumpkin spice is everywhere from pancake mixes to hummus to alfredo sauce. Last year, Spam even released a pumpkin flavor of its iconic canned meat.

Despite the craziness, I do love pumpkin spice – in moderation of course!

17 Berkshire always has some of my favorite pumpkin flavored treats in Memphis. The seasonal Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart and the Pumpkin Macarons at this French-inspired bakery in Overton Square are not to be missed.

I asked 17 Berkshire’s owner Nuha Abuduhair for tips on using spices in the kitchen this Autumn. She offered a tip for pumpkin spice, but encourages us to think beyond this flavor when cooking this Fall.

Make your own spice blend.

Typical pumpkin spice recipes contain a mix of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. Use whole spices, toast them to freshen them up, and then grind them down. Experiment with ratios until you find a blend that suits your taste buds.

Play around with individual spices and get to know which ones are your favorite.

Cardamom is a great spice that works well in both savory and sweet dishes. It pairs well with All Spice. Try these two spices on their own or combine them for a deeper flavor profile.

Think beyond sweet treats

Herbs de Provence is a celebration of end of summer herbs, native to the South of France. Variations consist of dried rosemary, thyme, marjoram, basil, oregano, and lavender. It’s delicious in soups, stews, salad dressing, roasted vegetables, breads, and on meat and fish!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

17 Berkshire is located at 2094 Trimble Place in Overton Square.

