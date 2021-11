Assistant professor Jisun Lee and visiting assistant professor Marjan Miri from the Department of Interior Design in the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design earn a $49,000 grant which will allow them to incorporate virtual reality in interior design education. Jisun Lee and Marjan Miri who are the principal investigators, will utilize VR as a creative tool in teaching students and providing a broader perspective for designs, specifically in regards to the Americans with Disability Act.