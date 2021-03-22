Join NPR Music's Listening Party For Floating Points & Pharoah Sanders' 'Promises'

Join us in an online listening party for Floating Points and Pharoah Sanders' new collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra, Promises. Hosted by WBGO's Nate Chinen, we'll feature a live conversation with two musicians — saxophonist/composer James Brandon Lewis and electronic music composer Val Jeanty — who will walk us through the blurred edges of this new album. The event will take place on release day, March 26, at 2 p.m. ET.

You can RSVP via NPR Presents and watch via YouTube.

In the saxophonist's first studio album in over a decade, Pharoah Sanders — who played with John Coltrane and Albert Ayler in the 1960s, and has remained a spiritual force in music ever since — joins Sam Shepherd, most commonly known as Floating Points, the producer and crate explorer behind expansive albums like Elaenia. A dreamlike piece in nine movements, Promises is fleshed out with strings, keyboards and electronics, yielding something unlike anything either artist has produced.

Please join us in the chat to ask questions, or just to shout out your love and thoughts to Floating Points and Pharoah Sanders. Let's listen together!

