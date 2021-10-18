Join NPR Music's Listening Party for John Coltrane's 'A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle'

Join us in an online listening party for John Coltrane's A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle. WBGO's Nate Chinen will be joined by saxophonist Branford Marsalis and harpist Brandee Younger in a live conversation about this recently unearthed live recording.

The event will take place on Oct. 21, the night before the album's release, at 7 p.m. ET — you can RSVP via NPR Presents and watch via YouTube.

A Love Supreme, recorded in late 1964 and released the following year, "inhabits an exalted plane beyond the realm of most other albums, in any musical genre," writes Chinen. It's more than music laid to tape; it's a way of being — so much that there's a church dedicated entirely to the album's teachings. And up until now, there have been very few live recordings of this suite. A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle, out Oct. 22 via Impulse! Records, captures a 1965 date that expands A Love Supreme's universe. On this album, Coltrane's rhythm section — McCoy Tyner on piano, Jimmy Garrison on bass and Elvin Jones on drums — is joined by tenor saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, alto saxophonist Carlos Ward and a second bassist, Donald "Rafael" Garrett.

So please join us in the chat to ask questions, or just to shout out your love and thoughts. Let's listen together!

