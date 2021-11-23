Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish headline 2022 Grammy nominations

Nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday. The leading nominee for this year is bandleader, pianist and composer Jon Batiste, who was nominated in 11 dizzyingly wide-flung categories, including Album of the Year (for his album We Are), Record of the Year (for the song "Freedom"), Best R&B Album (also for We Are), Best Jazz Instrumental Album (for his album of music from and inspired by the Disney/Pixar film Soul), Best American Roots Song ("Cry") and Best Contemporary Classical Composition, for his piece Movement 11'.

This year's roster is the first since the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards, made significant alterations to the nominations process. The group had come under heavy criticism for an insular, secretive process of specialist committees that pared down huge fields of potential nominees to a final, select few in most of the Grammys' dozens of categories. (NPR correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas, one of the reporters for this story, is a former Grammy voter and judge.)

Additionally, a host of well-known Black artists, including Jay-Z, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Frank Ocean and Tyler, the Creator have spoken out about concerns that Black performers are frequently overlooked in the most prominent award categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

The "big four" awards — Record of the Year, Song of the Year (a songwriting prize), Album of the Year and Best New Artist — now include 10 nominees apiece, up from eight slots in 2020 and only five in 2016.

The nominations announcements were, for the first time, simply livestreamed on the Recording Academy's website, and did not earn any broadcast airtime on CBS as in previous years. The awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on Jan. 31 — shifted from its traditional Sunday night perch to a Monday evening. Last year's broadcast ceremony television audience shrunk 53% from its 2020 numbers to 8.8 million viewers, the lowest broadcast audience the awards ever received.

Read the list of nominees below, to be updated in full shortly.

The 2022 Grammy Award Nominations

Record Of The Year

"I Still Have Faith In You" — ABBA

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat feat. SZA

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

"drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

Song Of The Year

"Bad Habits" — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

"A Beautiful Noise" — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)

"drivers license" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Fight For You" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Kiss Me More" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat feat. SZA)

"Leave The Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

"Peaches" — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Album Of The Year

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

MONTERO — Lil Nas X

SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo

evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Anyone" — Justin Bieber

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Positions" — Ariana Grand

"drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Lonely" — Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Butter" — BTS

"Higher Power" — Coldplay

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat feat. SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

'Til We Meet Again (Live) — Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas — Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina — Ledisi

That's Life — Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas — Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Positions -- Ariana Grande

SOUR -- Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Subconsciously — Black Coffee

Fallen Embers — Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer

Shockwave — Marshmello

Free Love — Sylvan Esso

Judgement — Ten City

Best Rock Performance

"Shot In The Dark" — AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" — Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U" — Chris Cornell

"Ohms" — Deftones

"Making A Fire" — Foo Fighters

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something To Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties" — Baby Keem Feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Up" — Cardi B

"My Life" — J. Cole Feat. 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" — Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***" — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Country Album

Skeletons — Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita -- Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over -- Chris Stapleton

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Hero" — Afrojack & David Guetta

"Loom" — Ólafur Arnalds feat. Bonobo

"Before" — James Blake

"Heartbreak" — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

"You Can Do It" — Caribou

"Alive" — Rüfüs Du Sol

"The Business" — Tiësto

Best Metal Performance

"Genesis" — Deftones

"The Alien" — Dream Theater

"Amazonia" — Gojira

"Pushing The Tides" — Mastodon

"The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)" — Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song

"All My Favorite Songs" — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

"The Bandit" — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

"Distance" — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

"Find My Way" — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

"Waiting On A War" — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

Power Up — AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A -- Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 -- Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight -- Foo Fighters

McCartney III — Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore — Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey

Jubilee -- Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

"Lost You" — Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage" — H.E.R.

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"I Need You" — Jon Batiste

"Bring It On Home To Me" — BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon feat. Charlie Bereal

"Born Again" — Leon Bridges feat. Robert Glasper

"Fight For You" — H.E.R.

"How Much Can A Heart Take" Lucky Daye feat. Yebba

Best R&B Song

"Damage" — Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Good Days" — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

"Heartbreak Anniversary" — Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

"Leave The Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Denisia "Blue June" Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies -- Snoh Aalegra

We Are — Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound — Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind -- H.E.R.

-- H.E.R. Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Pride Is The Devil" — J. Cole feat. Lil Baby

"Need To Know" — Doja Cat

"INDUSTRY BABY" — Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

"WUSYANAME" — Tyler, The Creator feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $Ign

"Hurricane" — Kanye West feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

"Bath Salts" — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, Songwriters (Dmx Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

"Best Friend" — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, Songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

"Family Ties" — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, Songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"Jail" — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, Songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

"My Life" — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, Songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season – J Cole

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

King's Disease II – Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator

Donda – Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

"Forever After All" — Eric Church

"Remember Her Name" — Brandy Clark

"Camera Roll — Vince Gill

"You Should Probably Leave" — Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive" — Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"If I Didn't Love You" — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Younger Me" — Brothers Osborne

"Glad You Exist" — Dan + Shay

"Chasing After You" — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" — Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

"Better Than We Found It" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"camera roll" — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

"Cold" — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

"Country Again" — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

"Fancy Like" — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

"Remember Her Name" Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

CINEMA -- Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, Engineers; Joe Laporta, Mastering Engineer (The Marias)

Dawn -- Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton "L10mixedit" Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, Engineers; Randy Merrill, Mastering Engineer (Yebba)

Hey What -- Bj Burton, Engineer; Bj Burton, Mastering Engineer (Low)

Love For Sale — Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, Engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, Mastering Engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Notes With Attachments -- Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, Engineers; Greg Koller, Mastering Engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

Producer Of The Year

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

"Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)" — Booker T, Remixer (Soul Ii Soul)

"Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)" — Spencer Bastin, Remixer (Papa Roach)

"Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)" — Tracy Young, Remixer (K.D. Lang)

"Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix)" — 3scape Drm, Remixer (Zedd & Griff)

"Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)" — Dave Audé, Remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

"Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)" — Mike Shinoda, Remixer (Deftones)

"Talks (Mura Masa Remix)" — Alexander Crossan, Remixer (Pva)

Best Immersive Audio Album

ALICIA -- George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, Immersive Mix Engineers; Michael Romanowski, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Ann Mincieli, Immersive Producer (Alicia Keys)

Clique -- Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, Immersive Mix Engineers; Bob Ludwig, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Jim Anderson, Immersive Producer (Patricia Barber)

Fine Line — Greg Penny, Immersive Mix Engineer; Greg Penny, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Greg Penny, Immersive Producer (Harry Styles)

The Future Bites — Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, Immersive Mix Engineers; Bob Ludwig, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Steven Wilson, Immersive Producer (Steven Wilson)

Stille Grender — Morten Lindberg, Immersive Mix Engineer; Morten Lindberg, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Morten Lindberg, Immersive Producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

Fi O'Reilly contributed additional reporting to this story.

